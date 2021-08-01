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Newsom; "unvaxed same as drunk drivers". Duterte to unvaxed; "for all I care you can die".
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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802 views • August 01, 2021
I pray you see where this is going! Believe on Jesus! Learn of Him, read the Bible! Be separate, have faith, Praise God! His grace and peace be with you all! Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX... kam weld at ya who dot com

The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

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other channels; https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
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Hang in there my brothers and sisters, victory is in the bag! It Is Finished!

@Dr. Ho Lee Phuk i do and will post here God bless you!
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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