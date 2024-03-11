THE REAL JESUS - PART 38

Jesus was known for associating with outcasts, publicans and sinners. Could it be that what brought about such strong persecution to Christ's ministry was this willingness to associate with those rejected by the world? Modern persecution of Christians in the West is quite rare nowadays, probably because there are so few who dare to be different from the rest of society. Jesus, outcast is offensive to those of us who fear rejection. Jesus uses a new wineskin, ready to be stretched, to illustrate the kind of people he is looking for! Are you ready to trade your old wineskins for new wineskins?



TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]



[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer an understanding you'll have about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]

