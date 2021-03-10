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COVID 19 Vaccine 043 - 6 Month Old Babies Now The New Guinea Pigs
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50 views • March 10, 2021
Babies used to be so precious to everybody. Now to some, they are little more than guinea pigs.
How could any mother let her baby be used as some sort of lab rat?
How could any mother let her baby be used as some sort of lab rat?
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