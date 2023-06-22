G. Edward Griffin Answers Audience Questions and More!









G. Edward Griffin is a long-time US political commentator, filmmaker, and author of The Creature From Jekyll Island: A Second Look At The Federal Reserve, a definitive account of the 20th century creation of the Federal Reserve by central banking interests, and World Without Cancer: The Story Of Vitamin B17, which explores the rise of the “cancer industry” and independent health solutions to the “cancer crisis.”Show more





A prominent critic of communism for decades, Griffin is the co-founder of Red Pill University, which sponsors the annual Red Pill Expo conference. Griffin is the central narrative voice in filmmaker Mikki Willis’ new film Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening, and Willis dedicates his film to Griffin’s legacy of speaking out against communism/collectivism in the United States, and honors Griffin’s celebration of the US Constitution, the US Bill of Rights, and the crucial importance of liberty and freedom.





Red Pill Expo November 12–13, 2022 https://ouramazinggrace.net/events/images/2022-11-12%20Red%20Pill%20Expo2.mp4





G. Edward Griffin interviews Norman Dodd on the Reece Committee investigation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SByy_qikgpQ





Life Enthusiast Podcast 453: Health and the Economy https://www.life-enthusiast.com/articles/podcast-453-health-and-the-economy/?_kx=4MMZjtpEQ_TuuFPUA6kY4-O5ShXPBrjCaxsgLDYr6jI%3D.Mv3HjR





RED PILL EXPO https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/





