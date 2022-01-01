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THE SECRET OF THE VAXX - MURDER! JUST HOURS AFTER PUBLISHING THE SECRET OF THE VAXX, DR NOACK IS DEAD
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1072 views • January 01, 2022
On November 18, 2020, well-known German chemist and one of the EU’s top graphene experts, Dr Andreas Noack was arrested by an armed police unit in the middle of his YouTube livestream.
On November 26th, 2021, just hours after publishing this latest video about graphene oxide and graphene hydroxide, he died suddenly.
In this video, he reveals that that Dr Pablo Campra Madrid from the University of Almeria had recently done a Micro-Raman spectroscopy study of the vaxxine and had discovered that the graphene detected in the vaxx was not graphene oxide (GO) but graphene hydroxide (GHO), which is an extremely stable molecule that is not biodegradable, so it basically stays in your system forever.
This is very bad news for vaxxine recipients, because he describes graphene hydroxide molecules as “the sharpest imaginable objects because they are only one atom layer thick…a huge molecule which is extremely sharp.”
In other words, the graphene hydroxide molecules in the vaxx behave like nano razors that cut the epithelial lining of recipients’ veins, which he believes is the cause of blood clots and the sudden deaths observed in so many top athletes, lately.
He believes it’s a case of “Russian Roulette”, where the syringe administering the intramuscular injection will inadvertently pierce a vein, allowing the GHO to enter the bloodstream, slicing up the epithelia in the blood vessels of hapless recipients.
He says here, “Do you hit the vein or not? Does it stay in the muscle? Then it is less toxic. But if you hit a vein and the batches contain different amounts of GHO, then you have to know you are cutting people up from the inside.”
Sadly, he says most doctors are not familiar with these new nano materials and they have no idea of the damage that they can do to the human body and graphene hydroxide does not show up in toxicology tests.
In the middle of his YouTube livestream. https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/german-chemist-dr-andreas-noack-was-arrested-by-an-armed-police-unit-during-youtube-live-stream/
GRAPHENE OXIDE IN JABS, MASKS AND SWABS https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/graphene-oxide-in-jabs-masks-and-swabs/
TRANSCRIPT: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/murder-just-hours-after-publishing-the-secret-of-the-vaxx-dr-noack-is-dead/
On November 26th, 2021, just hours after publishing this latest video about graphene oxide and graphene hydroxide, he died suddenly.
In this video, he reveals that that Dr Pablo Campra Madrid from the University of Almeria had recently done a Micro-Raman spectroscopy study of the vaxxine and had discovered that the graphene detected in the vaxx was not graphene oxide (GO) but graphene hydroxide (GHO), which is an extremely stable molecule that is not biodegradable, so it basically stays in your system forever.
This is very bad news for vaxxine recipients, because he describes graphene hydroxide molecules as “the sharpest imaginable objects because they are only one atom layer thick…a huge molecule which is extremely sharp.”
In other words, the graphene hydroxide molecules in the vaxx behave like nano razors that cut the epithelial lining of recipients’ veins, which he believes is the cause of blood clots and the sudden deaths observed in so many top athletes, lately.
He believes it’s a case of “Russian Roulette”, where the syringe administering the intramuscular injection will inadvertently pierce a vein, allowing the GHO to enter the bloodstream, slicing up the epithelia in the blood vessels of hapless recipients.
He says here, “Do you hit the vein or not? Does it stay in the muscle? Then it is less toxic. But if you hit a vein and the batches contain different amounts of GHO, then you have to know you are cutting people up from the inside.”
Sadly, he says most doctors are not familiar with these new nano materials and they have no idea of the damage that they can do to the human body and graphene hydroxide does not show up in toxicology tests.
In the middle of his YouTube livestream. https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/german-chemist-dr-andreas-noack-was-arrested-by-an-armed-police-unit-during-youtube-live-stream/
GRAPHENE OXIDE IN JABS, MASKS AND SWABS https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/graphene-oxide-in-jabs-masks-and-swabs/
TRANSCRIPT: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/murder-just-hours-after-publishing-the-secret-of-the-vaxx-dr-noack-is-dead/
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