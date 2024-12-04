BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IS YOUR DNA 🧬 AN EMF ANTENNA❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
657 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
190 views • 4 months ago

There are hundreds and hundreds of studies showing that our wireless wonderland of EMF is not good for our health. But you might ask: Well, HOW? When we say "EMF", we're talking about many different types of electromagnetic waves, different frequencies, different power levels, and so on. How could it possibly work? It turns out that the answer may very well be in our DNA!


Goodies (affiliate links):

- DNA is a fractal antenna in electromagnetic fields (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/50986117_DNA_is_a_fractal_antenna_in_electromagnetic_fields)

- 3-D Image Shows How DNA Packs Itself into a “Fractal Globule” (https://scitechdaily.com/3-d-image-shows-how-dna-packs-itself-into-a-fractal-globule/)

- High Electronic Conductance through Double-Helix DNA Molecules with Fullerene Anchoring Groups (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jpca.7b00348)

- The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life by Arthur Firstenberg (https://amzn.to/3PZuB0r)

- Genetic Entropy by Dr. John Sanford (https://amzn.to/4cHv0hM)

- TONS of EMF studies: https://www.emf-portal.org/en


More techie tips: https://scottiestech.info


Source; https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=B3jf_d_TVc8

Keywords
emffrequencydnaantennamulti pronged attack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy