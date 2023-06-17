RT
June 16, 2023
‘Everybody expects us to start pushing these [nuclear] buttons, but we have no need to. Our adversary is failing on the frontline,' Russian President Putin said during the #SPIEF2023 plenary session. 'They understand they have low chance of succeeding, that’s why they provoke us to retaliate in hope to point a finger at us and say, 'look at how brutal they are, you can’t deal with them,'' he added.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ul9fn-we-have-no-need-to-push-nuclear-buttons-putin.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.