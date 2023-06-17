Create New Account
'We have no need to push nuclear buttons’ - Putin
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
RT


June 16, 2023


‘Everybody expects us to start pushing these [nuclear] buttons, but we have no need to. Our adversary is failing on the frontline,' Russian President Putin said during the #SPIEF2023 plenary session. 'They understand they have low chance of succeeding, that’s why they provoke us to retaliate in hope to point a finger at us and say, 'look at how brutal they are, you can’t deal with them,'' he added.


