Tony "Miranda" Blair explains why digital ID "is a very big part of the future".
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10076 followers
197 views • 21 hours ago

Speaking as a participant in the WEF's 2020 Cyber Polygon cyberattack simulation, Tony Blair explains why digital ID "is a very big part of the future".

"The big issue in the Western world today... is worries about immigration."

"Without a form of [digital] identity, it's very hard to tell who's got a right to be in a country [and] who's not."

"So, inevitably, governments are going to move in this direction—absolutely inevitably."

Remember, Tony Blair's Labour government was instrumental in opening the UK's floodgates to mass immigration in the first place.

They deliberately create the "crisis" so they can manipulate you into begging for their pre-fabricated "solution"—always more totalitarian control—sold to you as the only way to end the "crisis" they created in the first place.

Tony Blair as 'Miranda ' HE WHO PAYS THE PIPER :

http://whale.to/c/tony_blair4.html


Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
hegelian dialectictony blairdigital idmiranda
