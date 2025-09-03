Tony "Miranda" Blair explains why digital ID "is a very big part of the future".

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaking as a participant in the WEF's 2020 Cyber Polygon cyberattack simulation, Tony Blair explains why digital ID "is a very big part of the future".
"The big issue in the Western world today... is worries about immigration."
"Without a form of [digital] identity, it's very hard to tell who's got a right to be in a country [and] who's not."
"So, inevitably, governments are going to move in this direction—absolutely inevitably."
Remember, Tony Blair's Labour government was instrumental in opening the UK's floodgates to mass immigration in the first place.
They deliberately create the "crisis" so they can manipulate you into begging for their pre-fabricated "solution"—always more totalitarian control—sold to you as the only way to end the "crisis" they created in the first place.
Tony Blair as 'Miranda ' HE WHO PAYS THE PIPER :
http://whale.to/c/tony_blair4.html
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!