Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE STALKING HORSES OF THE GLOBAL PREDATORS, part 2
channel image
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
4 Subscribers
22 views
Published Sunday

Listen now (20 min) | This phrase originally referred to a hunter shielding himself with a horse in order to sneak up on game animals. Now its meaning is a covert attack made by proxy. This post and the last are from Mercola.com. Subscribe to him if you can stand the truth.


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: f69fc870cdfd3912


Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket