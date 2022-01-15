HERE ARE FIFTY LIES THAT MOST PEOPLE BELIEVE

Have you ever made a list of the biggest lies ever told by government? Everything from government is a lie. If they say it's official, you can be sure it's not the truth. I made a list and found 50 lies, without any effort. You can add to this list and make your own. There are at least 50 false flags you could list. I skipped most of them so the video wasn't too boring. Count the dead! Too numerous to count! Who authorized them to murder us and lie to us? It's time to end the federal governments all over the planet and live in peace, with abundance and prosperity.