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1/8/2021 Miles Guo: the current fight between the so-called conservatives and radical leftists in the U.S. is indeed an end-game fight for human beings; we, the NFSC, have only one goal...
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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60 views • January 09, 2021
1/8/2021 郭先生盖特：美国现在所谓的保守派和极左派之争其实是人类终极之战，而我们新中国联邦的目标是“灭共”，其他免谈
1/8/2021 Miles Guo: the current fight between the so-called conservatives and radical leftists in the U.S. is indeed an end-game fight for human beings; we, the NFSC, have only one goal, i.e., take down the CCP
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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