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Will Christians Escape The Great Tribulation
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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37 views • March 17, 2020
Jesus described a situation where there would be two people together (in bed, in the field, or grinding flour) and “one will be taken and the other left”. It sounds very much like what is known as the Secret Rapture, where people instantly disappear as they are sucked up to heaven. Watch this video to get the full picture.

Click on the link to read more http://goo.gl/LrTRC0

Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com

Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]

Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1

Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.

Music Info:

Title: Sunshine ver 2
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/kevin_macleod/

Title:08_Collateral
Artist:/Kai_Engel
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai_Engel/Written_in_Ink



Sounds:
mobile-phone-ringtone.aif
Author: 7by7
www.freesound.com

Alien Sound
9695__suonho__suonho-scaryscape-01.wav
https://www.freesound.org/people/suonho/

Explosion
33245__ljudman__grenade.wav
https://www.freesound.org/people/ljudman/

eerie sound
glass pad 01.wav
https://www.freesound.org

#EndTimeSurvivors
#voicesinthewilderness
#rapture
#secretrapture
#thegreattribulation
Keywords
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