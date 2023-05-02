The Dr. Jane Ruby Show with Sasha Latypova

Sasha Latypova joins Dr. Ruby today to discuss the extent of government corruption with big pharma companies for vaccine development. Associating it with Department of Defense spending can sidestep usual regulatory oversight. The pre-negotiated contracts and procedures were developed by the US government in collusion with the Department of Defense and big pharma to avoid liability for the vaccine adverse effects and vaccine deaths. Evidence suggests that hundreds of lawyers wrote the contracts for the purposes of avoiding intent to harm and intent crimes. The warfare-welfare spending approved by Congress is a convenient way to conceal the extent of the Fascism consisting of unapproved spending and government-big corporation corruption. The evidence suggests the US government (Congress, Judicial System, DoD) are concealing fascism, illegalities, collusion with corporations & tyranny in approved budgetary spending.

