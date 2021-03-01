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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Why Turpentine Is Good For Your Health by ExtremeHealthRadio#222 (03.24.14)
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315 views • March 01, 2021
Dr Jennifer Daniels has been censored elsewhere.
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/ep-222-dr-jennifer-daniels-the-many-uses-of-turpentine-to-help-heal-the-body-improve-health/
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Study Done on Essential Oil of Turpentine:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/Turpentine-PDF.pdf
(Re-post permission received Feb 26, 2021)
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/ep-222-dr-jennifer-daniels-the-many-uses-of-turpentine-to-help-heal-the-body-improve-health/
NEW WEBSITE as of 8/2021: https://vitalitycycles.com/
DISCOUNT on VITALITY CYCLES: http://vitalitycycles.refr.cc/jeannam
TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE; Never Call 911 Again! - https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Report: https://vitalitycycles.com/collections/the-candida-cleaner-report
Study Done on Essential Oil of Turpentine:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/Turpentine-PDF.pdf
(Re-post permission received Feb 26, 2021)
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