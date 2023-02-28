Create New Account
MAIN STREAM MEDIA NOW ON BOARD WITH BIOWEAPON NARRATIVE – STEW PETERS WAS 1ST
Published 20 hours ago
In the Trenches with Dalton Clodfelter


Feb 27, 2023


Stew Peters was the 1st media personality to start calling the vaccine a bioweapon. Others have now jumped on board including main stream media and republican parties across the country. The Stew Peters Network is solely responsible for pushing the narrative main stream.


Keywords
current eventsrepublicansvaccinemainstream medianarrativebioweaponteddy danielsin the trenches

