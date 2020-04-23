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The Fall Of America
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54 views • April 23, 2020
There is increasing interest in more than one prophecy about America, where God's judgement of America is meted out. Many believe ongoing Russia/America tensions may play a part in God's judgement of the United States. The United States’ destruction is alluded to in Revelation 18, as well as other scriptures. This video is based on a dream from God, by a very poor woman in Nepal, which she sent to Voice in a letter. It is not a prophecy in itself, but it paints a realistic picture of destruction of America, 2018 style, which is worthy of thoughtful consideration.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Babylon USA_ - Full Movie by sanderson 1611
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Scary zombie crawling green screen royalty free by cool green studio
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Meteor Shower Attacks New York City (Adobe After Effects VFX) + Breakdown. by The Disater Freak
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Babylon USA_ - Full Movie by sanderson 1611
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Scary zombie crawling green screen royalty free by cool green studio
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Meteor Shower Attacks New York City (Adobe After Effects VFX) + Breakdown. by The Disater Freak
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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