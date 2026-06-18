Women Now Take 94% Of Jobs

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Fun fact: women make up less than half the workforce.
Help is on the way between deportations, factory onshoring with tariffs, H-1B reform, and even A.I. data centers.
President Trump is doing his best to dismantle the entire DEI complex.
If the Supreme Court keeps striking down anti-male discrimination, it is possible we could return to the days when men could support a family.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (18 June 2026)