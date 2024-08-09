STOP SELF PITY!

Wednesday Night Live 7 August 2024





In this episode, we explore various topics from deciding when to leave a country in unrest to handling rude behavior and the concept of gentle parenting. The discussion delves into balancing encouragement and constructive criticism for personal growth, the importance of pursuing excellence in areas of proficiency, and managing anger through nonviolent communication. Strategies for establishing boundaries with family members, self-care, and stress management are shared, along with insights on honesty, fairness, and self-reflection. The episode culminates with reflections on truth-telling, equity in relationships, and navigating interpersonal challenges, followed by announcements for upcoming shows and opportunities for audience engagement.





