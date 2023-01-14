Create New Account
Can Iodine (Lugol’s Iodine) Damage Your Thyroid?
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225

WARNING Why You Need to Take SELENIUM When Taking Iodine! - (Lugols Iodine) - https://bit.ly/3H2XMLV

Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k
How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM

WARNING Why You Need To Take With The COMPANION NUTRIENTS WITH IODINE! - https://bit.ly/3CoZ4ie

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Can Iodine (Lugol’s Iodine) Damage Your Thyroid?


Iodine is an essential mineral for all of us and without it, we will have thyroid hormonal imbalances, health issues, symptoms, and many other negative effects on our body as a whole.


And due to this combined with almost everyone in today's world being deficient in Iodine, I am a huge advocate and teacher of supplementing with Iodine in the form of Lugols Iodine but there are a lot of people who get really concerned that taking this will, in fact, damage their thyroid.


So due to this, I have created this video "Can Iodine (Lugol’s Iodine) Damage Your Thyroid?" to make you fully aware of if Iodine (Lugols Iodine) can in fact damage your thyroid or not if it can how to prevent this from occurring and much more.


If to hear me about my experience with Lugols Iodine when I first started out and how it also benefited me years after I started taking it make watch this video from start to finish!


