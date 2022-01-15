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LONDON 2012 OLYMPICS: PANDEMIC RITUAL, PROGRAMMING, TRIGGERS
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196 views • January 15, 2022
B - 2020 🍀

B



Via Tangentopolis feat. London 2012: “Engage people with what they expect; it is what they are able to discern and confirms their projections. It settles them into predictable patterns of response, occupying their minds while you wait for the extraordinary moment — that which they cannot anticipate.”– Sun Tzu, 'The Art Of War'

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Predictive programming and triggers. A ritual of initiation into the new world.

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JFK: there is a conspiracy against human kind, a conspiracy against our freedom
https://bitchute.com/video/e9luU5Hmt5Yh/

MASKS AND SYMBOLISM, CEREMONY & RITUAL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kh319i4mqxNe/

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DEAD ZONE 2003: SARS - PNEUMONIA - LOCKDOWNS - HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE | SCRIPT AND TRIGGERS https://www.bitchute.com/video/jHfTfDGpLR33/

CHILDREN IN CAGES. THE WAR ON THE CHILDREN:
https://bitchute.com/video/YZKwbKEL67cu/

PANDEMICS, OUR NEW REALITY?
https://bitchute.com/video/VGNuBMa3BPV3/

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum (Klaus Schwab) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY.: https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/

Harry Vox: Operation Lockstep 2010:
https://bitchute.com/video/gzod1Uq9GXr3/

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MICROSOFT WO2020060606 patent - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA - Publication Date 26.03.2020 (!):
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTCLAIMS

NANOTECH BLOCKCHAIN, READY FOR COVID-19 IMMUNITY PASSPORTS:
https://www.covidtruth.info/nano-tech-blockchain-ready-for-covid-19-immunity-passports/
Keywords
childrencrimemind control5gchinainsanityvirushospitalwuhanpatientscoronavirussocial distancingplandemicgenocidb - 2020london-olympicscovid-operationpandemic-ritualair bornpreprograming
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