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W.H.O. CONCEDES THE COVID VIRUS IS JUST LIKE THE COMMON FLU! 500,000 AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE
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861 views • November 06, 2021
The doctor/lawyer leading the prosecution of those who are killing hundreds of thousands with a fake vaccine. He lays it out clearly and in detail.
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