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Can Turpentine Detox Toxic Heavy Metals?





Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) has potent anti candida, anti parasitic, antibacterial, and biofilm dissolving effects but does it have any effects that make it so it can remove toxic heavy metals from a person's body when they take it internally?





This is a question I get asked quite frequently so I have created this video "Can Turpentine Detox Toxic Heavy Metals? to answer this question extensively so you can find out if it's suitable to remove toxic heavy metals for you or not.





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