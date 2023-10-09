Create New Account
Remnant Church | TUNE IN TONIGHT (Wednesday / October 5th 2023) At 6:30 PM Central!!! Pastor Leon Benjamin Is Teaching & Preaching Live from Tulsa, Oklahoma
Thrivetime Show
Published Yesterday

******************************************
The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950

clay clarkthrivetime showremnant churchpastor leon benjamin

