Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE NIBIRU ANUNNAKI STORY-A FABRICATION BY ZECHARIA SITCHIN
146 views
channel image
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
Published Yesterday |

I PUT THIS VIDEO UP SEVEN YEARS AGO UNDER MY THEN YOUTUBE NAME MANNALINSKY. SINCE THERE IS SO MUCH CHRISTIAN FALSE TEACHING AND FALSE PROPHECY ON THE INTERNET THESE DAYS. I THOUGHT  I SHOULD REPOST THIS IMPORTANT VIDEO..

MATTHEW 24:4

  4     ¶  And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

MATTHEW 24:5

  5    For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; (Annointed- Christian) and shall deceive many.

Keywords
liarfreemasondeceiverlet no man deceive youwords of jesus christanunnaki nibiru liezecharia sitchenfalse infofalse christian teachingfalse christian prophecy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket