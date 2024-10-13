AI has a body count already - I'm sure its over a 1000 maybe by a lot - How many will there be???

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With just a few plane crashes breaking into the the over 500 numbers and the cars adding a few every month (and rising) we still have buses and even trains to have AI controls installed that can "save" or END your life in a micro second. Time to start telling people NO- You will not ride with this!