How Do You Protect Your Money If Jobs Disappear? (Bob Kudla)

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China is flooding the planet with cheap goods, A.I is about to pancake mid-level jobs and kill 30% of non-essential spending, silver’s run is wild card and energy plus smart bond plays are your only real escape hatch.
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