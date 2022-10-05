Democrats and the Nazification of the West

Democrats, Freemasons, Shriners and rich Globalists for many years have altered the West behind the curtain. They are out in the open now, where we can all see them. These demons need to be stopped.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.