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Disqualify Criminal Biden Before It Is Too Late
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88 views • December 14, 2020
Dec 13, 2020
Bowne Report
Will this be looked upon as the time when arrests should have been made across the board before a network of Chinese traitors destroyed America? New emails obtained by the New York Post reveal that "Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be “interesting for me and my family,” emails obtained by The Post show. One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line “Expectations,” included details of “remuneration packages” for six people involved in an unspecified business venture. Biden was identified as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” an apparent reference to the former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd6cafeff8bc67cd54dfad4
https://banned.video/
Bowne Report
Will this be looked upon as the time when arrests should have been made across the board before a network of Chinese traitors destroyed America? New emails obtained by the New York Post reveal that "Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be “interesting for me and my family,” emails obtained by The Post show. One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line “Expectations,” included details of “remuneration packages” for six people involved in an unspecified business venture. Biden was identified as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” an apparent reference to the former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd6cafeff8bc67cd54dfad4
https://banned.video/
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