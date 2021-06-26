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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1492 - Carroll Jordan - Attackers are denied bond
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Carroll, a Korean War veteran, was attacked by the trio. They beat and choked him, before stabbing him 5 times in the back. They then tried to steal his flat screen TV, before abandoning it in his yard, instead fleeing with his wedding ring, which they sold for $40 at a pawn shop, as well as a cordless phone. They used the money to buy pizza and package of “Spice”. Carroll died in the hospital 12 days later as he was undergoing surgery for an aneurysm.
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