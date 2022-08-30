"BAPTISM" of YAHUSHUA/JESUS by John! Highly ANOINTED. Amazing Southern Gospel with video. Legend Herburt Cooke (in Heaven) lead vocal (mirrored)

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this is a mirrored video
Song performed by legends of Southern Gospel The Singing Cookes
Janette still sings, Herburt is in Heaven now with YAHUSHUA
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See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
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A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast:
https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture:
https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:
https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Song performed by legends of Southern Gospel The Singing Cookes
Janette still sings, Herburt is in Heaven now with YAHUSHUA