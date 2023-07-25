Create New Account
Dr. Mercola Exposes the COVID Lockdown as Trial Run for the Next Engineered Pandemic Crisis
Prevent Global Genocide
(July 25, 2023) Dr. Joseph Mercola (#1 on the Federal Government's "Disinformation Dozen" hit list) joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the COVID lockdowns as a trial run for a new engineered pandemic.


Dr. Joseph Mercola: https://www.mercola.com/

Dr. Joseph Mercola on Substack:  https://substack.com/@takecontrol

Stop Covid Cold website: https://www.stopcovidcold.com/


InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/

The InfoWars Store: https://www.infowarsstore.com/


