🚨It's possible to find consensus on ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees - Putin

Adding more from this meeting and key points:

Slovak PM Robert Fico thanked Putin for his hospitality — brushing off EU criticism of his trip to Russia’s Victory Day

‘I have no regrets… I do not accept the criticism from some EU countries’.

Slovak PM Fico pledges continued cooperation with Russian embassy on restoring WWII cemeteries

'In all of Slovakia we treat with the utmost respect all the monuments and all the military cemeteries and you can rely on us in this'.

Also: We harshly react to all the attacks against the oil infrastructure — Slovakia’s Fico to Putin

Says he will meet Zelensky on Friday and 'raise this question'

Adds he will vote against EU program to halt all Russian oil and gas supplies.

‘Many in the EU are like a frog at the bottom of a well, unable to see the world outside’ — Slovak PM Robert Fico told Putin in China

He added that despite being a NATO & EU member, Slovakia is interested in normalizing relations with Russia.

Fico vows deeper energy cooperation with Russia

Slovakia plans to build a state-owned 11000 MW power plant — Fico calls for Russia and the US to work together on energy issues

'I’d be delighted if there were cooperation between Russia and the US in this field’

‘My position on Ukraine is absolutely different from our Western counterparts’ — Fico told Putin in Beijing

He proposed a joint commission, offered to relay Putin’s message to EU leaders

‘Everyone is going to call me asking what did President Putin tell you’

More of key statements by Putin during meeting with Fico:

🔸 Ukraine's security cannot be ensured at the expense of Russia's security

🔸Russia was forced to protect people who link their future with Russia

🔸Russia's only goal in Ukraine is to protect its own interests

🔸 Russia considers Ukraine's membership in NATO unacceptable

🔸 Russia is ready to cooperate with American representatives at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

🔸 Ukraine is attempting to harm Russia in response to serious strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, but the damage is also affecting Russia's partners

🔸 Russia exercised patience for a long time when Ukrainians struck its energy infrastructure, and then began to respond seriously