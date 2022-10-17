Live UFO chat with Paul --057- Come on! Alien bodies are you conned by that

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #aliens #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Ripped this from google as they supply 720p for my own work and delayed processing to a small mp4 I normally upload to alt media so expect 1 min repeat bits every 15-30min of 1 min.. since its not normal method for 1080p quality.. no biggy enjoy Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:02:00] (2) Main Topics begin - Alien Bodies left by their mates for humans to find LOL [00:07:00] (3) Re-cap of Hopi-Hopskinville connection I found and goblins and paintings that look the same [00:30:00] (4) Secureteam10 Latest Video on Alien body from the Dark Web.. Plus Pauls facts what it really is [02:30:00] (5) Bigfoot and FBI FOIA. blackvault and my additions [02:40:00] (6) The NASA 2 videos from Blackvault FOIA find what Paul thinks they are, Paul wraps up for the day. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

