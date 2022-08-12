3-Year-Old Boy Denied Heart Transplant Unvaxxed Toddler Being Murdered By Vax Cult Doctors

Stew Peters Show





America's most vulnerable are being denied life-saving surgeries for refusing the clot shot.





Brother and sister, Wyatt and Stephanie Smith join the Stew Peters Show to detail how Cincinnati Children's hospital is denying Wyatt's son, Liam a heart transplant, due to Liam's jab-status.





Liam has 1-2 years left of life, but it seems Big Pharma has other plans.





Contact Cincinnati Children's hospital NOW to help little Liam live!

https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/





Cincinnati Children's hospital address:

3333 Burnet Avenue, MLC 7041, Cincinnati, OH 45229-3026





Medical Director, Don Hayes

Phone: (513) 803-7009

Fax: (513) 803-2183

Pager: (513) 303-2363

[email protected]





Medical Director of Rare Lung Diseases Program, Chris Towe

Phone: (513) 636-6771

Fax: (513) 803-2183

[email protected]





Director, Congenital Heart Surgery, David Morales

Phone: (513) 803-9150

Fax: (513) 636-0100

[email protected]





Professor of Surgery, Surgical Directory & Executive Co-Director, James S. Tweddell

Phone: (513) 803-8824

Fax: (513) 636-0100

[email protected]





Lung Transplant RN Coordinator, Brandi Mahar

Phone: (513) 803-4815

Fax: (513) 803-2183

Pager: (513) 303-1823

[email protected]

Watch this segment at https://StewPeters.com!

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