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3-Year-Old Boy Denied Heart Transplant Unvaxxed Toddler Being Murdered By Vax Cult Doctors
High Hopes
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143 views • August 12, 2022

Stew Peters Show


America's most vulnerable are being denied life-saving surgeries for refusing the clot shot.


Brother and sister, Wyatt and Stephanie Smith join the Stew Peters Show to detail how Cincinnati Children's hospital is denying Wyatt's son, Liam a heart transplant, due to Liam's jab-status.


Liam has 1-2 years left of life, but it seems Big Pharma has other plans.


Contact Cincinnati Children's hospital NOW to help little Liam live!

https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/


Cincinnati Children's hospital address:

3333 Burnet Avenue, MLC 7041, Cincinnati, OH 45229-3026


Medical Director, Don Hayes

Phone: (513) 803-7009

Fax: (513) 803-2183

Pager: (513) 303-2363

[email protected]


Medical Director of Rare Lung Diseases Program, Chris Towe

Phone: (513) 636-6771

Fax: (513) 803-2183

[email protected]


Director, Congenital Heart Surgery, David Morales

Phone: (513) 803-9150

Fax: (513) 636-0100

[email protected]


Professor of Surgery, Surgical Directory & Executive Co-Director, James S. Tweddell

Phone: (513) 803-8824

Fax: (513) 636-0100

[email protected]


Lung Transplant RN Coordinator, Brandi Mahar

Phone: (513) 803-4815

Fax: (513) 803-2183

Pager: (513) 303-1823

[email protected]

Watch this segment at https://StewPeters.com!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fo5zf-3-year-old-boy-denied-heart-transplant-unvaxxed-toddler-being-murdered-by-v.html


Keywords
vaccinecultmedicineboychildunvaxxeddoctorsheart transplantbioweaponmurderedshotinoculationinjectionheatlhchildrens hospitalcovidtoddlerdeniedstew peters3 years oldlife-saving surgerywyatt smithstephanie smithcincinattiliam smith
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