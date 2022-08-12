3-Year-Old Boy Denied Heart Transplant Unvaxxed Toddler Being Murdered By Vax Cult Doctors

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Stew Peters Show
America's most vulnerable are being denied life-saving surgeries for refusing the clot shot.
Brother and sister, Wyatt and Stephanie Smith join the Stew Peters Show to detail how Cincinnati Children's hospital is denying Wyatt's son, Liam a heart transplant, due to Liam's jab-status.
Liam has 1-2 years left of life, but it seems Big Pharma has other plans.
Contact Cincinnati Children's hospital NOW to help little Liam live!
https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/
Cincinnati Children's hospital address:
3333 Burnet Avenue, MLC 7041, Cincinnati, OH 45229-3026
Medical Director, Don Hayes
Phone: (513) 803-7009
Fax: (513) 803-2183
Pager: (513) 303-2363
Medical Director of Rare Lung Diseases Program, Chris Towe
Phone: (513) 636-6771
Fax: (513) 803-2183
Director, Congenital Heart Surgery, David Morales
Phone: (513) 803-9150
Fax: (513) 636-0100
Professor of Surgery, Surgical Directory & Executive Co-Director, James S. Tweddell
Phone: (513) 803-8824
Fax: (513) 636-0100
Lung Transplant RN Coordinator, Brandi Mahar
Phone: (513) 803-4815
Fax: (513) 803-2183
Pager: (513) 303-1823
Watch this segment at https://StewPeters.com!
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