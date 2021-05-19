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Road to Perdition: Netanyahu Accused By Fellow Zionist of Paying Hamas $30 Million to Create Crisis
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112 views • May 19, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall drills down to the real reason behind the conflict unfolding in Israel and Gaza. Reports from media outlets in Israel and the Middle East say former Israeli defense minister Avi Liberman is accusing Benjamin Netanyahu of collaborating with and funding Hamas, the supposed enemy. The team examines the creation of Hamas and looks at the changing attitudes globally regarding anti-Zionism.
Finally, TRUNEWS re-airs the ten-point peace plan for the Middle East presented by founder Rick Wiles.
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/19/21.
Finally, TRUNEWS re-airs the ten-point peace plan for the Middle East presented by founder Rick Wiles.
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/19/21.
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