Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
To Do This Deed!
17 views
channel image
Martus for Truth
Published 21 hours ago |

Tonight I am tasked with accomplishing a task for the sake of my neighbor (whom I treasure), but the task has been knocking me up, down, left, right, front, back, and sideways. Physically, it had me drenched in sweat. This, though, is something I must do, and no one else.


So I am taking the time to recover a little, and beseech God with this prayer.


I hope you find application in your own walk.


Many of my hymns can be found at https://musecore.com/billsey


#Mercy, #Grace, #Love

Keywords
gracelovemercy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket