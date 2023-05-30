To Do This Deed!

Tonight I am tasked with accomplishing a task for the sake of my neighbor (whom I treasure), but the task has been knocking me up, down, left, right, front, back, and sideways. Physically, it had me drenched in sweat. This, though, is something I must do, and no one else.





So I am taking the time to recover a little, and beseech God with this prayer.





I hope you find application in your own walk.





Many of my hymns can be found at https://musecore.com/billsey





#Mercy, #Grace, #Love