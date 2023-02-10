Create New Account
We were deceived...
Stand Up for Truth
Published a day ago

The Co\/id vaccines are manufactured using aborted fetal cells. In addition there are 23 additional other vaccines manufactured on murdered baby cells. All vaccines are manufactured with cels from either insects, tortured murdered animals, or aborted babies.
23 VACCINES WITH ABORTED FETUS CELL LINES
AstraZeneca CO\/ID-19 used modified synthetic kidney cells from girl aborted in 1972 - HEK293.
AstaZeneca C-19 shot has genetically modified "Recombinant, replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector encoding the SARS CoV 2 Spike (S) glycoprotein. Produced in genetically modified human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293 cells. This product contains genetically modified organisms (GMOs)."

