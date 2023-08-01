AVOF Nr. 21 - Anti-German Books and Schindler's List
15 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Oskar Schindler's wife has some truths to say about her husband that do not agree with the novel or the movie.
Keywords
politicsgenocidehistoryholocaustrevisionism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos