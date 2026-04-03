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Transform Negative to Positive - Marina Jacobi
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
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#QuantumConsciousness #VibrationShift #ManifestationProtocol

Learn how to neutralize negative information and transform it into positive energy. Marina explains how everyone downloads information from the quantum field according to their vibration, and why you don't have to accept everyone's truth as your own. Discover the manifestation protocol for switching to a more positive timeline while honoring that others are doing their best from their own perspective.

Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EvxLQjjjxE

#QuantumConsciousness #VibrationShift #ManifestationProtocol #PositiveTimeline #ConsciousCreation



📱 CONNECT WITH MARINA:

Website: www.marinajacobi.com


Join Marina's mailing list by scrolling down on her homepage to stay updated with her latest activities, events, and wisdom.


Unlock the Secrets: Discover What You've Been Missing by Learning the Quantum Structure of Manifestations. How to control and construct the timeline you wish.


Marina Jacobi's Official Website and subscriptions: https://marinajacobi.com/

THE FULL VIDEOS ARE ON WEBSITE. PLEASE STUDY THE QM MATERIALS. IF YOU ARE NEW TO THE KNOWLEDGE PLEASE START (ON WEBSITE) FROM: "JUMPSTART FOR BEGINNERS" TO BOOK A SESSION ON SITE: https://marinajacobi.com/book-a-session


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy