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Queen Gets Coof & Takes Horse Medicine, Ottawa Mayor Is CCP WEF Shill & Black Face Adolf Is A Kid...
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100 views • February 22, 2022
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Sources used in video:
Oops he said the quiet part out loud, healing you doesn't make money - https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/11/goldman-asks-is-curing-patients-a-sustainable-business-model.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC hides vaccine data for your own good - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/cdc-admits-it-withheld-data-from?ref_src=aimlessnews
The queen gets horse dewormer as treatment - https://twitter.com/DoniTheDon_/status/1495811174390185990?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ottawa mayor is a WEF chinese shill - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1490078329982046211.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF releases their social credit score plan - https://rairfoundation.com/great-reset-in-action-world-economic-forums-communist-digital-identity-scheme-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
All he had to do was rescind vax mandates, instead he chose martial law - https://twitter.com/markstrahl/status/1495472037438967808?ref_src=aimlessnews
They are releasing those arrested - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/convoy-leader-daniel-bulford-tells-the-story-of-his-arrest/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trudeau likes kids - https://buffalochronicle.com/2019/10/19/trudeaus-west-grey-accusor-was-much-younger-than-first-thought/?ref_src=aimlessnews
His friend likes kids too - https://newspunch.com/justin-trudeau-friend-pedophile-ring/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Left wing Huff Post predicted Chanada dictator - https://www.huffpost.com/archive/ca/entry/trudeau-dictator_b_6314494?ref_src=aimlessnews
First time I agree with Web Hubbells daughter - https://libertyunyielding.com/2019/02/24/chelsea-clinton-complains-her-grandmother-did-not-have-access-to-planned-parenthood/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's not racism if you're black - https://www.westernjournal.com/school-districts-race-equity-monitor-declares-vile-graffiti-not-racist-black-girl-wrote/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Kari Lake ad for governor of Arizona - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/incredible-arizona-gubernatorial-candidate-kari-lake-destroys-fake-news-media-bold-first-political-ad-will-expose-bs-shows/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Be careful what tech you have installed, they may go bankrupt - https://www.westernjournal.com/woman-volunteered-cutting-edge-eye-implant-years-later-hears-small-beeping-entire-world-goes-dark/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Meanwhile in Russia, dude with no pants blowing shit up - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dudes-rock/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is frozen penis like winter vagina - https://nypost.com/2022/02/20/finland-skier-remi-lindholm-suffers-frozen-penis-in-olympics-mass-start-race/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Nascar interview goes sideways - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nascar-reporter-instantly-regrets-crowd-interview-at-daytona-500/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1495242086446030854?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Song by Jordan B Peterson: Wake Up - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1po9pNs8RU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Oops he said the quiet part out loud, healing you doesn't make money - https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/11/goldman-asks-is-curing-patients-a-sustainable-business-model.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC hides vaccine data for your own good - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/cdc-admits-it-withheld-data-from?ref_src=aimlessnews
The queen gets horse dewormer as treatment - https://twitter.com/DoniTheDon_/status/1495811174390185990?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ottawa mayor is a WEF chinese shill - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1490078329982046211.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF releases their social credit score plan - https://rairfoundation.com/great-reset-in-action-world-economic-forums-communist-digital-identity-scheme-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
All he had to do was rescind vax mandates, instead he chose martial law - https://twitter.com/markstrahl/status/1495472037438967808?ref_src=aimlessnews
They are releasing those arrested - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/convoy-leader-daniel-bulford-tells-the-story-of-his-arrest/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trudeau likes kids - https://buffalochronicle.com/2019/10/19/trudeaus-west-grey-accusor-was-much-younger-than-first-thought/?ref_src=aimlessnews
His friend likes kids too - https://newspunch.com/justin-trudeau-friend-pedophile-ring/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Left wing Huff Post predicted Chanada dictator - https://www.huffpost.com/archive/ca/entry/trudeau-dictator_b_6314494?ref_src=aimlessnews
First time I agree with Web Hubbells daughter - https://libertyunyielding.com/2019/02/24/chelsea-clinton-complains-her-grandmother-did-not-have-access-to-planned-parenthood/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's not racism if you're black - https://www.westernjournal.com/school-districts-race-equity-monitor-declares-vile-graffiti-not-racist-black-girl-wrote/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Kari Lake ad for governor of Arizona - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/incredible-arizona-gubernatorial-candidate-kari-lake-destroys-fake-news-media-bold-first-political-ad-will-expose-bs-shows/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Be careful what tech you have installed, they may go bankrupt - https://www.westernjournal.com/woman-volunteered-cutting-edge-eye-implant-years-later-hears-small-beeping-entire-world-goes-dark/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Meanwhile in Russia, dude with no pants blowing shit up - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dudes-rock/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is frozen penis like winter vagina - https://nypost.com/2022/02/20/finland-skier-remi-lindholm-suffers-frozen-penis-in-olympics-mass-start-race/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Nascar interview goes sideways - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nascar-reporter-instantly-regrets-crowd-interview-at-daytona-500/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1495242086446030854?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Song by Jordan B Peterson: Wake Up - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1po9pNs8RU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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