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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 2-3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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55 views • September 04, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 2-3


▪️Ukrainian units conducted another attack by three unmanned boats in the waters south of Kerch Strait.


The target of the drones was the guard ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy 'Pytlivyy', all boats were destroyed.


▪️AFU again launched combined strikes at Belgorod region.


As a result of artillery shelling and drone attacks, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. One person was killed and another was wounded.


▪️After regrouping, AFU again launched a simultaneous attack at the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut sector.


In the direction of Zaliznyans'ke and Rozdolivka, the enemy conducted reconnaissance in force, trying to probe the Russian troops defence.


▪️In parallel, the enemy troops launched four attacks at the positions of Russian fighters near the outskirts of Klishchiivka.


The offensive was repulsed, but the concentration of Ukrainian forces in this area remains.


▪️In the South-Donetsk direction, the enemy is intensifying offensive actions at the junction between Novomaiors'ke and Yehorivka.


The AFU command is actively pulling units to the lines of Novodonets'ke-Novomaiors'ke and Prechystivka-Pavlivka.


▪️Ukrainian units throughout the weekend shelled frontline settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.


Tokmak, Polohy and Kins'ki Rozdory came under attack. Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Three people were killed and five wounded.


▪️Severe fighting continues at Orikhiv sector.


Ukrainian units conducted several unsuccessful attacks northwest of Verbove, retreating under Russian artillery fire.

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