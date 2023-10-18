Oprah Shares Message with the Class of 2020 that Left Viewers in TEARS

‘You will follow us down the drain’ — Listen to Oprah’s nauseating call
to action for the class of 2020. In this terrible speech, to all the
people wearing masks at home, she used every buzz word, liberal talking
point, and meaningless platitude that she could fit into six minutes.
Oprah gave the class of 2020 an depressing and contrived speech about
being the 'chosen class' in the time of unknown amidst the covid
craziness.
For more feel good news and the latest coronavirus news, go to Real Free
News.
#Oprah #Classof2020 #speech #motivation #motivational #motivationalspeech #inspiration #inspirationalspeech #commencement #commencementspeech #badactor #fake #phony #lose #stupid #pathetic #wimp #comedy #standupcomic #comedyroutine #award #awardceremony #thatswasup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.