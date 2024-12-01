© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The situation of the Ukrainian army continues to deteriorate rapidly in all directions of the special military operation zone. So, a few minutes ago, war correspondents reported that on November 30, at 10 a.m. Moscow time, Russian troops entered the strategically important settlement of 'Zheltoye', located 10 km south of the main city of Donbass - 'Pokrovsk'. According to war correspondents, the battle for this settlement lasted only a few hours. It is reported that by the evening of November 30, Russian Army units had completely liberated this urban-type settlement, forcing Ukrainian soldiers to flee to the neighboring village of 'Novopustynka'................................................................................................... ******************************************************
