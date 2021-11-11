BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Youtube doesnt like thumbs down
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
215 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • November 11, 2021
1. Biden Energy Secretary Laughs When Asked About Skyrocketing Gas Prices
https://www.brighteon.com/347b2b4c-1eb9-4966-ab76-a1a2e7f93eb6
2. YOUTUBE REMOVES DISLIKE COUNTS ON ALL VIDEOS, USHERING IN NEW WORLD ORDER. BIDEN DIDNT LIKE ALL THUMBS DOWN.
https://www.brighteon.com/7292f061-c220-4316-b525-52d2a06e4a73
3. McKayla Maroney: 141 children needed help but the FBI aligned themselves with the Pedophile network instead. More proof needed that the World is run by satanic pedophiles?
https://www.brighteon.com/fd672c82-31ab-4099-970c-24178642c4a4
4. DEATHS IN SCOTLAND UP BY ALMSOT 25%. WHY?
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/deaths-in-scotland-up-by-almsot-25-why_KitbQau1NQfCRml.html
5. Surgeon general on combating COVID-19 "vaccine" misinformation. There is too much truth about the vaxx online. It must be stopped.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/surgeon-general-on-combating-covid-19-quot-vaccine-quot-misinformation_Y9uxE57tDQbpVUU.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
pedophilesmisinformationgas prices
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Flock says no to facial recognition, but another company is already pitching it to police

Flock says no to facial recognition, but another company is already pitching it to police

Cassie B.
Iran&#8217;s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran’s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Edison Reed
Pentagon Breach Reportedly Exposes Data of 3 Million People

Pentagon Breach Reportedly Exposes Data of 3 Million People

Garrison Vance
Anthropic IPO Prospectus Warns Investors of &#8220;Existential Risk to Humanity&#8221;

Anthropic IPO Prospectus Warns Investors of “Existential Risk to Humanity”

Belle Carter
Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

HRS Editors
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The business secrets hidden inside a homestead

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The business secrets hidden inside a homestead

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy