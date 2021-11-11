© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Youtube doesnt like thumbs down
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • November 11, 2021
1. Biden Energy Secretary Laughs When Asked About Skyrocketing Gas Prices
https://www.brighteon.com/347b2b4c-1eb9-4966-ab76-a1a2e7f93eb6
2. YOUTUBE REMOVES DISLIKE COUNTS ON ALL VIDEOS, USHERING IN NEW WORLD ORDER. BIDEN DIDNT LIKE ALL THUMBS DOWN.
https://www.brighteon.com/7292f061-c220-4316-b525-52d2a06e4a73
3. McKayla Maroney: 141 children needed help but the FBI aligned themselves with the Pedophile network instead. More proof needed that the World is run by satanic pedophiles?
https://www.brighteon.com/fd672c82-31ab-4099-970c-24178642c4a4
4. DEATHS IN SCOTLAND UP BY ALMSOT 25%. WHY?
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/deaths-in-scotland-up-by-almsot-25-why_KitbQau1NQfCRml.html
5. Surgeon general on combating COVID-19 "vaccine" misinformation. There is too much truth about the vaxx online. It must be stopped.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/surgeon-general-on-combating-covid-19-quot-vaccine-quot-misinformation_Y9uxE57tDQbpVUU.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/347b2b4c-1eb9-4966-ab76-a1a2e7f93eb6
2. YOUTUBE REMOVES DISLIKE COUNTS ON ALL VIDEOS, USHERING IN NEW WORLD ORDER. BIDEN DIDNT LIKE ALL THUMBS DOWN.
https://www.brighteon.com/7292f061-c220-4316-b525-52d2a06e4a73
3. McKayla Maroney: 141 children needed help but the FBI aligned themselves with the Pedophile network instead. More proof needed that the World is run by satanic pedophiles?
https://www.brighteon.com/fd672c82-31ab-4099-970c-24178642c4a4
4. DEATHS IN SCOTLAND UP BY ALMSOT 25%. WHY?
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/deaths-in-scotland-up-by-almsot-25-why_KitbQau1NQfCRml.html
5. Surgeon general on combating COVID-19 "vaccine" misinformation. There is too much truth about the vaxx online. It must be stopped.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/surgeon-general-on-combating-covid-19-quot-vaccine-quot-misinformation_Y9uxE57tDQbpVUU.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.