Witsit Gitsit & Shane - Advanced Overlapping Toroidials [Most Influential Truther Chat I have Ever Seen]

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Witsit Gitsit, Shane, and Napalm Chat about Advanced Toroidals And the Aether
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*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/shane_st_pierre2
Witsit: https://www.youtube.com/c/WitsitGetsIt
Sources used:
Reich of the Black Sun https://t.me/AntiDisinformation/5377
https://www.theothersideofmidnight.com/bio-ken-wheeler/
https://byjus.com/physics/bar-magnet/
https://www.theothersideofmidnight.com/bio-ken-wheeler/
https://www.techopedia.com/definition/1203/field-c
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/field
https://database.guide/what-is-a-field/
https://tesla3.com/sonoluminescence/
https://www.thefreedictionary.com/field
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/field
https://www.fisika-ok3.com/2016/10/medan-magnetik-pada-toroida.html
https://www.embibe.com/exams/bar-magnet-in-a-uniform-magnetic-field/