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Climate Change Is Progressing, Are You Prepared For Our Planet’s Future?
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80 views • December 28, 2021
There’s no doubt that our planet is always changing, and we can see just how much it is changing right before our eyes. As the climate continues to shift, it is important to have an understanding of what our future may look like, and how to prepare for it.
David Pogue was a New York Times weekly tech columnist from 2000 to 2013 and has done everything from music for broadway to TV presentations and more. Most recently, he has written a book called “How To Prepare For Climate Change”, where explores and discusses the importance of having a plan for the uncertain future of our planet.
Listen now to learn things like:
How to adapt to an ever-changing ecosystem
Rising sea levels effects and areas that are the most at risk
How to overcome resistance to “new science” through familiarity
Are you prepared for the future? Tune in now to find out!
To learn more about David Pogue’s work, listen to his podcast Unsung Science here, follow him on Twitter @pogue, and of course, be sure to pick up a copy of his book “How To Prepare For Climate Change”.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
David Pogue was a New York Times weekly tech columnist from 2000 to 2013 and has done everything from music for broadway to TV presentations and more. Most recently, he has written a book called “How To Prepare For Climate Change”, where explores and discusses the importance of having a plan for the uncertain future of our planet.
Listen now to learn things like:
How to adapt to an ever-changing ecosystem
Rising sea levels effects and areas that are the most at risk
How to overcome resistance to “new science” through familiarity
Are you prepared for the future? Tune in now to find out!
To learn more about David Pogue’s work, listen to his podcast Unsung Science here, follow him on Twitter @pogue, and of course, be sure to pick up a copy of his book “How To Prepare For Climate Change”.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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