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The Process of Aging and the Emerging Battle to Halt Cellular Aging Mechanisms with Dr. Sandra Kaufmann
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463 views • November 22, 2021
Can aging be curbed in order to improve the longevity of the body? With certain advancements, humans may be able to find a way to "cure" aging.
Listen up to learn:
The seven components of aging
Where the most mitochondria can be found
If aging can be truly reversed
Dr. Sandra Kaufmann, the founder of The Kaufmann Anti-aging Institute, shares her work in the fight to curb aging.
While science is still far from curing aging, there are many factors and actions to help fight the process. Epigenetic factors are some of the most important, and the fewer negative epigenetic impacts we can introduce to our body, the better.
By focusing on the seven major aging factors, we can begin to understand what can speed or slow the process most. Thankfully, practitioners like Dr. Kaufmann have developed systems to curb the negative impacts of aging.
Visit https://kaufmannprotocol.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
The seven components of aging
Where the most mitochondria can be found
If aging can be truly reversed
Dr. Sandra Kaufmann, the founder of The Kaufmann Anti-aging Institute, shares her work in the fight to curb aging.
While science is still far from curing aging, there are many factors and actions to help fight the process. Epigenetic factors are some of the most important, and the fewer negative epigenetic impacts we can introduce to our body, the better.
By focusing on the seven major aging factors, we can begin to understand what can speed or slow the process most. Thankfully, practitioners like Dr. Kaufmann have developed systems to curb the negative impacts of aging.
Visit https://kaufmannprotocol.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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