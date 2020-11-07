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VOTE FLIPPING caught live on CNN - 2020 Election (2min clip)
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795 views • November 07, 2020
Hammer and Scorecard in action! VOTE FLIPPING caught live on CNN - 2020 Election Kentucky. This is just one example of of how the deep state manipulated the 2020 Elections. - Courtesy of SGTReport.com
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