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EP 188: The Panacea Episode + Post Heal NC Event
The Panacea Concept
The Panacea Concept
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Show Notes:

Season 3 will be coming to a close. Stay Tuned for season 4!

To apply for my Integrative Health Coaching program visit rootlvlwellness.com or email me at [email protected]

Take a FREE Toxicity Assessment or Thyroid Assessment: https://stephencabral.com/assessments/?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd

Recommended Resources: https://stephencabral.com/resources/?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd

Thyroid Course with FREE Online Group Coaching: https://stephencabral.com/thyroid-accelerator?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd If you don’t own your Health who does? Make sure to Like, Comment, and Subscribe and share it with anyone who you feel it could serve.

For FREE ONLINE GROUP COACHING purchase any Equi Life products through my affiliate link and email me the order number: https://equi.life?irad=908976&;irmp=2507476 Follow Me On IG @mathewthehealthcoach or Telegram: @ The Panacea Concept MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/mathewdiaz (event link)
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