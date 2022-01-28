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Matthew 8:4 - Good Health Rules...
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12 views • January 28, 2022
Matthew 8:4 - Good Health Rules...
Enjoy these short videos about what Jesus REALLY taught!
Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEMOSTEMBARRASSINGTEACHINGOFJESUS
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
Enjoy these short videos about what Jesus REALLY taught!
Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEMOSTEMBARRASSINGTEACHINGOFJESUS
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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